600 Coaches Take in Saturday's Practice

LINCOLN - The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Saturday inside the Hawks Championship Center, working out in full pads. Saturday also marked the second day of the Nebraska Spring Coaches Clinic with more than 600 coaches in attendance.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander addressed the media afterward and updated the progress of the defense and Saturday’s work.

"We're just trying to clean things up today, get them to go faster," Chinander said of today's practice.

On the secondary, Chinander said "we haven't had major injuries back there, but we've had some guys knicked up and some sickness. So, we've had a lot of guys getting reps with ones and twos. To be honest, there's not really a depth chart jumping out at me yet. Everybody has to improve."

"You don't feel great about it when you look at the roster and there's only eight scholarship defensive backs," Chinander said. "So, that's not a great feeling. But, the guys that we have are playing good. Some of the guys that are walkons are playing well right now. We'll get a couple more in the fall, so by the time the fall rolls around I think we'll have some decent depth there."

Chinander said he is excited for next Saturday’s spring game and the opportunity for the younger players to experience a packed Memorial Stadium.

"I think any time you get to run out of the tunnel and see the awesome fans we have and play in front of 91,000 people and hear the crowd, I think that's very cool," Chinander said. "They're ready for that."

The Huskers will return to spring practice on Tuesday. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank is set for Saturday, April 21 at Memorial Stadium.