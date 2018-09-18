Huskers Prepare for Versatile Michigan Offense

Lincoln, Neb. -- The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Tuesday in full pads and helmets inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander addressed the media after practice talking about the difficulties the defense will face this Saturday against a strong Michigan offense.

“Obviously Michigan is going to be a different game than we have seen the last few weeks,” Chinander said. “They bring a lot of big boys at you. I think you have to take care of them running the football. You have to have a good plan to defend the run but also get those defensive backs in a spot where they can defend the deep ball.”

When asked about Saturday’s defense against Troy, Chinander talked about the positives and negatives of the defense’s performance.

“You can look at some things and say it was good,” he said. “They had four first downs in the first half, two of them from penalties. The 17 points we gave up on defense…they were all assignment errors.” Chinander said. “Positively, we had a couple sacks. We had an interception. We played good against the run most of the day but you can’t make those mistake. Especially when there is a backup quarterback in or a new quarterback, whether it is Adrian [Martinez’s] first game or the backup is in. You have to be pretty perfect on defense and we weren’t.”

Chinander also addressed the role of penalties in Saturday’s loss against the Trojans.

“It is getting harder and harder to play defense, but the rules are the rules,” Chinander said. “I don’t make the rules. I don’t have to like them, but I have to play by them - same as everybody else. I don’t think you can lose the aggressiveness, but you have to do a great job of knowing when and where. You are walking a fine line but we have to find a way to be as aggressive as possible and also clean up the penalties.”

Chinander also announced that senior defensive back Aaron Williams earned his Blackshirt on Monday.

“He has done a good job ever since he has been back from his injury,” Chinander said. “He took over his spot and has been showing leadership.”

The Huskers will be back on the practice field on Wednesday morning. Nebraska faces off against Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Michigan Stadium at 11 a.m. (CT). The game will be televised on FS1.