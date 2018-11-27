Photo by Baltimore Ravens

#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL - Week 12

By NU Athletic Communications
 | 11/27/2018

Several former Huskers made an impact in the NFL this weekend.

Alex Lewis and Sam Koch were difference makers in the Ravens 34-17 victory over the Raiders on Sunday. Lewis started at left guard and helped Baltimore rack up 416 yards on offense. The Ravens piled up 242 yards on the ground and 174 through the air. Koch flipped the field on two occasions, punting twice for 94 yards. His longest punt of the day was 56 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20.

Spencer Long and Quincy Enunwa powered the Jets offense on Sunday. Long started at center and played the entire game, helping New York rack up 338 total yards offensively. The Jets finished with 264 yards passing and 74 yards rushing. Enunwa started at wide receiver and recorded four grabs for 73 yards. Enunwa’s longest catch of the day was 41 yards.

Prince Amukamara and Nathan Gerry were the most successful former Blackshirts in the NFL this weekend. Amukamara and the Bears upended the Lions 23-16 on Thanksgiving Day, while Gerry and the Eagles defeated the Giants 25-22 on Sunday. Amukamara started at corner against Detroit and piled up six tackles and one tackle for loss. Gerry recorded four tackles in the win over New York.

Brett Maher scored the most points by any Husker in the NFL this weekend. Maher accounted for seven points in the Cowboys 31-23 victory over the Redskins on Thanksgiving. He booted home a 28 yard field goal in the second quarter and also successfully converted all four of his extra point attempts.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.


HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills (W, 24-21 vs. Jaguars)
G Jeremiah Sirles: Appeared in 12 percent of the plays on special teams and also contributed time during one offensive snap.
   
   

Miami Dolphins (L, 27-24 at Colts)
T Zach Sterup: Did Not Play (Inactive)
   
   

New England Patriots (W, 27-13 at Jets)
RB Rex Burkhead: Did Not Play (IR)
   
   

New York Jets (L, 27-13 vs. Patriots)
OL Spencer Long: Started at center and played the entire game, helping the Jets rack up 264 yards through the air and 74 yards on the ground.

OL Brent Qvale: Participated in 30 percent of plays on special teams.

WR Quincy Enunwa: Started at wide receiver and recorded four grabs for 73 yards. His longest catch of the day was 41 yards.
AFC WEST
   
   

Denver Broncos (W, 24-17 vs. Steelers)
FB Andy Janovich: Competed in 63 percent of the plays on special teams and contributed time during 37 percent of the plays on offense.
   
AFC NORTH
   
   

Baltimore Ravens (W, 34-17 vs. Raiders)
P Sam Koch: Punted two times for 94 yards. His longest punt of the day was 56 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20.

CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Did Not Play (IR)

OL Alex Lewis: Started at left guard and played in 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps, while also contributing time in four special teams plays. Lewis helped the Ravens pile up 242 yards on the ground and 174 through the air.
   
   		 Cincinnati Bengals (L, 35-20 vs. Browns)
TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (IR)
AFC SOUTH

   

   

Indianapolis Colts (W, 27-24 vs. Dolphins)
OL Matt Slauson: Did Not Play (IR)

   

Jacksonville Jaguars (L, 24-21 at Bills)
TE Niles Paul: Did Not Play (IR)

QB Tanner Lee: (Practice Squad)

   

   

Tennessee Titans (L, 34-17 at Texans)
LB Will Compton: Played in 53 percent of the plays on special teams, forcing one fumble and recording one tackle.

CB Joshua Kalu: (Practice Squad)

   

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST
   
   		  

Dallas Cowboys (W, 31-23 vs. Redskins)
DT Maliek Collins: Started at defensive tackle and played in 67 percent of the team's defensive snaps, while also contributing time in three plays on special teams. Collins notched one tackle in the victory.

DE Randy Gregory: Had one tackle and one quarterback hurry, while playing in 56 percent of the team's defensive plays and participating in one special teams snap.

PK Brett Maher: Accounted for seven points in the victory over the Redskins. Maher booted home a 28 yard field goal in the contest and also successfully converted all four of his extra point attempts.
   
   

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 25-22 vs. Giants)
LB Nathan Gerry: Recorded four tackles in the win over the Giants.
  
   

New York Giants (L, 25-22 at Eagles)
OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (IR)
   
NFC WEST

   

   

Arizona Cardinals (L, 45-10 at Chargers)
DB Chris Jones: Played in two special teams snaps.

DT Vincent Valentine: Practice Squad

   

   

Los Angeles Rams (BYE)
DT Ndamukong Suh
NFC NORTH
   
   

Chicago Bears (W, 23-16 at Lions)
CB Prince Amukamara: Started at corner and recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss. 
   
   

Minnesota Vikings (W, 24-17 vs. Packers)
RB Ameer Abdullah: Appeared in eight special team's plays and also played in two offensive snaps.
   
NFC SOUTH
   
   

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W, 27-9 vs. 49ers)
LB Lavonte David: Did Not Play (Inactive)

