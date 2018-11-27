#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL - Week 12
Several former Huskers made an impact in the NFL this weekend.
Alex Lewis and Sam Koch were difference makers in the Ravens 34-17 victory over the Raiders on Sunday. Lewis started at left guard and helped Baltimore rack up 416 yards on offense. The Ravens piled up 242 yards on the ground and 174 through the air. Koch flipped the field on two occasions, punting twice for 94 yards. His longest punt of the day was 56 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20.
Spencer Long and Quincy Enunwa powered the Jets offense on Sunday. Long started at center and played the entire game, helping New York rack up 338 total yards offensively. The Jets finished with 264 yards passing and 74 yards rushing. Enunwa started at wide receiver and recorded four grabs for 73 yards. Enunwa’s longest catch of the day was 41 yards.
Prince Amukamara and Nathan Gerry were the most successful former Blackshirts in the NFL this weekend. Amukamara and the Bears upended the Lions 23-16 on Thanksgiving Day, while Gerry and the Eagles defeated the Giants 25-22 on Sunday. Amukamara started at corner against Detroit and piled up six tackles and one tackle for loss. Gerry recorded four tackles in the win over New York.
Brett Maher scored the most points by any Husker in the NFL this weekend. Maher accounted for seven points in the Cowboys 31-23 victory over the Redskins on Thanksgiving. He booted home a 28 yard field goal in the second quarter and also successfully converted all four of his extra point attempts.
A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.
HUSKERS IN THE AFC
Buffalo Bills (W, 24-21 vs. Jaguars)
Miami Dolphins (L, 27-24 at Colts)
New England Patriots (W, 27-13 at Jets)
New York Jets (L, 27-13 vs. Patriots)
OL Brent Qvale: Participated in 30 percent of plays on special teams.
WR Quincy Enunwa: Started at wide receiver and recorded four grabs for 73 yards. His longest catch of the day was 41 yards.
Denver Broncos (W, 24-17 vs. Steelers)
|AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens (W, 34-17 vs. Raiders)
CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Did Not Play (IR)
OL Alex Lewis: Started at left guard and played in 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps, while also contributing time in four special teams plays. Lewis helped the Ravens pile up 242 yards on the ground and 174 through the air.
|Cincinnati Bengals (L, 35-20 vs. Browns)
TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (IR)
Indianapolis Colts (W, 27-24 vs. Dolphins)
Jacksonville Jaguars (L, 24-21 at Bills)
QB Tanner Lee: (Practice Squad)
Tennessee Titans (L, 34-17 at Texans)
CB Joshua Kalu: (Practice Squad)
HUSKERS IN THE NFC
Dallas Cowboys (W, 31-23 vs. Redskins)
DE Randy Gregory: Had one tackle and one quarterback hurry, while playing in 56 percent of the team's defensive plays and participating in one special teams snap.
PK Brett Maher: Accounted for seven points in the victory over the Redskins. Maher booted home a 28 yard field goal in the contest and also successfully converted all four of his extra point attempts.
Philadelphia Eagles (W, 25-22 vs. Giants)
New York Giants (L, 25-22 at Eagles)
Arizona Cardinals (L, 45-10 at Chargers)
DT Vincent Valentine: Practice Squad
Los Angeles Rams (BYE)
|NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears (W, 23-16 at Lions)
Minnesota Vikings (W, 24-17 vs. Packers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W, 27-9 vs. 49ers)