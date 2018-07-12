No. 24/25 Huskers Host Creighton Saturday
GAME 10 vs. CREIGHTON
Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
Time: 5 p.m. (CT)
Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tickets: Sold Out
NO. 24/25 NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
2018-19 Record: 7-2, 1-1 Big Ten
Head coach: Tim Miles
Record at Nebraska: 104-99 (7th year)
Career Record: 387-319 (24th year)
CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS
2018-19 Record: 6-2, 0-0 Big East
Head coach: Greg McDermott
Record at Creighton: 193-96 (9th year)
Career Record: 473-291 (25th season)
BROADCAST INFO
Television: BTN
Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
Analysis: Robbie Hummel
Internet Video: BTN2Go and Fox Sports Go
Radio: Husker Sports Network, including 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln) and 880 AM (Lexington)
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analysis: Jake Muhleisen
Online Radio: Available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.
Satellite Radio: Sirius: 205 XM: 195 Internet: 957
- Saturday afternoon could be a busy one for Husker fans, as the NU volleyball team could be making an attempt at a fourth straight NCAA semifinal appearance as well. Both the NU-CU game and Minneapolis regional final begin at 5 p.m. (CT).
- Saturday's game could be one of the largest crowds in Pinnacle Bank Arena history. In all, 10 games have exceeded 15,900 fans in the 15,000-seat arena, including the school record 15,998 on No-Sit Sunday vs. No. 9 Wisconsin on March 9, 2014. NU's largest non-conference attendance was 15,987 against Tennessee Martin on Nov. 18, 2014.
- Nebraska's roster features four in-state players, including senior Tanner Borchardt, who was put on scholarship in 2017-18 and 2018-19, as well as freshman Brady Heiman, who comes off a nine-point, five rebound performance on Wednesday at Minnesota. Other Nebraska natives on the 2018-19 Husker team include Omaha natives Johnny Trueblood and Justin Costello.
- Nebraska looks to extend its home win streak to 17 games on Saturday. If the Huskers beat Creighton, it would be Nebraska's longest home win streak since winning a school-record 20 games spanning 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons.
- Nebraska is 98-12 (.891) in non-conference games since the start of the 2006-07 season, including 35-7 (.833) since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened in 2013.
- James Palmer Jr. needs 17 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He has scored 725 of his 983 career points at Nebraska and would be the third current Husker with 1,000+ points, joining Glynn Watson Jr. and Isaac Copeland Jr.
- The Huskers snapped one Big East streak in November with its 80-57 win over Seton Hall. That ended a streak of seven straight losses to Big East teams as well as gave NU its first-ever Gavitt Games win. The Big Ten won the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, 5-3.
- Nebraska is 36-20 all-time as a ranked team dating back to the 1949-50 season following Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.
- Glynn Watson Jr. comes into the Creighton game in 20th place on NU's career scoring list with 1,172 points. He is just 11 points shy of passing Brian Carr (1,182) for 19th place. He is also four steals away from 150 in that category and four 3-pointers from 10th place on NU's all-time list.
- All three of the Huskers who reached double figures in last year's matchup in Omaha return, including Isaac Copeland Jr., who had his first double-double at Nebraska (20 points, 11 rebounds) in the meeting. James Palmer Jr. had 16 points, while Isaiah Roby added 10 points off the bench. In all, 54 of NU's 65 points return.
- Despite the performance at Minnesota, Nebraska ranks in the top-15 nationally in scoring defense (57.9 ppg, sixth), field goal defense (.370, 12th) and 3-point defense (.261, 12th). The Huskers also lead the Big Ten in blocked shots (5.4 bpg) and is second in steals (8.3 spg).
- Minnesota became the first team to shoot over 50 percent against Nebraska in the last 35 games dating back to last season.
- NU limited five of its nine opponents to under 0.85 points per possession. Mississippi Valley State and Southeastern Louisiana were held to 0.47 points per possession, the lowest number in Tim Miles' seven years at NU. On the season, the Huskers are 32nd in Kenpom's adjusted defense through Wednesday's games.
- Nebraska held its first two opponents under 40 points, the first time the Huskers held consecutive foes under 40 points since 1949.
- Under Miles, the Huskers are 47-5 (.904) when holding opponents under 60 points.
- Nebraska opened the season with four straight games scoring at least 80 points, marking the first time NU has accomplished that since the 1996 NIT.
- The Huskers scored 106 points in the opener against Mississippi Valley State. It was the Huskers' highest total since scoring 107 against North Carolina A&T on Dec. 19, 2005.
- NU has already had seven players score in double figures, including six against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 11.
- The Huskers had three players - James Palmer Jr., Isaac Copeland Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. - with 20-point performances.
- Nebraska is 26th nationally in offensive efficiency according to KenPom through Wednesday's games.
The quick start is not surprising based on what the Huskers brought back from last year's team that went 22-11, as Nebraska brought back its top four scorers for the first time in 15 years, including three players who averaged double figures.
- Nebraska returned three double-figure scorers (James Palmer Jr., 17.2, Isaac Copeland Jr., 12.9 and Glynn Watson Jr. 10.5) for the first time since the 1992-93 season (Eric Piatkowski, 14.3; Derrick Chandler, 12.3; Jamar Johnson, 11.2).
- Nebraska returned 73 percent of its scoring and 72 percent of its assists from last season. It marked the third time in the last 15 seasons that Nebraska returns at least 70 percent of its scoring from the previous season.
- Nebraska's 3,432 returning points ranks 13th nationally entering the 2018-19 season. Among Big Ten programs, only Iowa, which has 4,246 returning points, has more.
- He is first or second on the Huskers in scoring (first) and assists (second), while he is sixth in the Big Ten in scoring.
- Palmer collected his 20-point game of the year in NU's Big Ten opener against Illinois with a game-high 23 points, including 12-of-14 at the foul line and a team-high four assists.
- He turned in a strong performance in the Huskers' win at Clemson, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the second half and also snaring a career-high nine rebounds.
- Finished with a season-high 29 points against Seton Hall, the second-highest scoring night in his career, as he scored 18 of his points in the second half.
- Palmer has shown the ability to get to the free throw line often, as he ranks in the top-20 nationally in both free throws (52, 16th) and attempts (65, 19th).
- Palmer has reached double figures in 39 of 42 career games at Nebraska, as he saw his streak of 17 straight games in double figures snapped against Missouri State on Nov. 19.
Last season, Palmer averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Huskers to a 22-11 record and an NIT berth. Palmer reached double figures in 31 of 33 games in his first season at Nebraska, including eight 20-point efforts. Palmer’s junior year was highlighted by a career-high 34-point effort at Ohio State. Palmer joins Purdue's Carsen Edwards as returning first-team All-Big Ten selections by the conference coaches.
- Palmer averaged 18.8 points per game in Big Ten play last year, which is the highest average in conference play since Aleks Maric averaged 18.9 ppg in 2006-07. It is also the most by a returning Big Ten player since Tim Frazier in 2012-13.
- He is one of only five returning power conference players who averaged 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.0 apg last season.
WATSON KEYS HUSKER ATTACK
For Coach Tim Miles, senior Glynn Watson Jr. is a luxury, as he begins his fourth year as Nebraska's starting guard. Watson moved into the role midway through his freshman year and has made his mark in the Husker program.
- Watson has been in double figures in eight of nine contests and has had multiple 3-pointers eight times in NU's nine contests.
- He had 14 points along with a team-high four assists at Minneasota.
- Watson played well despite foul trouble against Illinois with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
- Watson nearly posted his first career double-double with 20 points and a career-high nine boards against Western Illinois.
- He showed his playmaking ability by dishing out eight assists and totaling 14 points in the win over Seton Hall.
- Watson has a career 2.13-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and has more steals (146) than turnovers (142) in his career.
- His older brother Demetri McCamey was an All-Big Ten guard at Illinois during the 2009-10 season.
- Watson is one of three alumni of St. Joseph to reach 1,000 points at Nebraska, joining Carl Hayes (1,136, 1990-92) and Clifford Scales (1,136, 1988-91). All three played for legendary high school coach Gene Pingatore, who is in his 50th year as coach at St. Joseph and has won over 1,000 games at the school.
- Copeland has reached double figures eight times in eight games, including a pair of 20-point efforts.
- He topped the Huskers in points (17) and rebounds (seven) at Minnesota, including hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
- The senior carried NU to a win at Clemson with 16 points, six boards and three assists while his biggest play was a blocked shot which led to James Palmer's dunk after Clemson closed to within five.
- He earned a spot on the Hall of Fame Classic All-Tournament Team, averaging 21.5 points per game on 61 percent shooting, 7.5 blocks and 3.0 assists per game. He was in double figures in both contests, including a season-high 23 points against Missouri State and 20 points and eight boards against Texas Tech.
- Copeland collected his fifth career double-double in Nebraska's win over Seton Hall with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He had one during his redshirt year at Georgetown (2016-17) and three in 2017-18.
- He has 11 career 20-point games (7 at Nebraska, 4 at Georgetown), including a pair of 30-point games. Copeland had 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting against North Dakota last year and a career-high 32-point night against Marquette during his sophomore year at Georgetown.
- A top-20 recruit coming out of high school, his 2014 Brewster Academy team also featured Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Devonte' Graham (Charlotte) and Jonah Bolden (Philadephia).
- Copeland earned his undergraduate degree in sociology last May and is working on his Master's Degree. He comes from a basketball family, as his father (Ike) played collegiately at East Carolina. As a senior, he helped East Carolina make the NCAA Tournament.
COPELAND NAMED TO SENIOR CLASS AWARD LIST
Isaac Copeland Jr. was named as one of 30 candidates for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
- Roby comes off one of the best performances of the year at Minnesota, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
- He turned in a strong performance against Missouri State with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
- His dunk against Seton Hall on Nov. 14 marked the fourth time he's had a top-10 play on SportsCenter at NU, including highlight dunks vs. Rutgers (2018) and at Indiana (2016).
- Nebraska is 18-6 since moving Roby into the starting lineup midway through Big Ten play last season. Roby has all four of his career double-doubles in that stretch.
- NU has won its last 16 games at home following the 75-60 win over Illinois on Dec. 2. The win streak is the longest among power conference schools and seventh-longest home win streak nationally. It is NU's longest home win streak since also winning 16 straight spanning the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons.
- Of the 16 wins in the current streak, 11 have come by double-digits, including all five in 2018-19.
- NU has posted a 64-24 (.727) record in Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013.
- Nebraska went a perfect 9-0 at home in Big Ten play in 2017-18, the first time NU went unbeaten in conference play at home since the 1965-66 season.
MILES CLIMBS UP VICTORY LIST
Nebraska Coach Tim Miles became the fifth Husker coach to win 100 games when the Huskers topped Seton Hall on Nov. 14. Miles has climbed to fourth on NU's victory list and needs only three wins to pass Moe Iba for third place on the Huskers' career wins chart.