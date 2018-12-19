Presented By
Click on the photos below to find out more information about new members of the 2019 Nebraska Football team who signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Student-athletes will be added as they sign their letters of intent. Head Coach Scott Frost will hold a press conference today at 4 p.m. (CT) and it will be video streamed live on Huskers.com.
Signing Class Breakdown
By State:
Nebraska (5) - Henrich, Hickman, Nelson, Piper, Snodgrass
Georgia (3) - Farmer, Newsome, Thompkins
Colorado (2) - Lynn, McCaffrey
Alabama (1) - Graham
Arizona (1) - Wright
Iowa (1) - Newsom
Kentucky (1) - Robinson
Louisiana (1) - Anderson
Minnesota (1) - Benhart
New Jersey (1) - Johnson
Oklahoma (1) - Nance
South Carolina (1) - Fritzsche
Tennessee (1) - Hannah
Texas (1) - Banks
Washington (1) - Chase
By Position - Offense:
Offensive Line (5) - Anderson, Benhart, Fritzsche, Lynn, Piper
Running Back (2) - Johnson, Thompkins
Wide Receiver (2) - Chase, Nance
Athlete (1) - Robinson
Quarterback (1) - McCaffrey
Tight End (1) - Hickman
By Position - Defense:
Linebacker (3) - Hannah, Henrich, Snodgrass
Defensive Back (3) - Farmer, Newsome, Wright
Defensive Line (3) - Banks, Newsom, Piper
Linebacker/Defensive Line (2) - Graham, Nelson
