#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL - Week 16

 | 12/26/2018

Several former Huskers made an impact in the NFL this weekend.

Ndamukong Suh (Rams) and Lavonte David (Buccaneers) were the most productive former Blackshirts in the NFL this weekend. Suh started at nose tackle against the Cardinals and piled up five tackles, a sack for two yards, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries and a pair of pass deflections. David started at will linebacker against the Cowboys and played the entire game, contributing five tackles and two tackles for loss.

The defensive duo of Maliek Collins and Randy Gregory helped lead the Cowboys to victory against the Buccaneers on Saturday. Collins started at defensive tackle and played the entire game, racking up three tackles, one sack for eight yards, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. Gregory notched two tackles, one sack and three QB hurries in the win. Gregory also forced and recovered a fumble, returning the fumble for two yards.

On the offensive side of the ball, Spencer Long and Brent Qvale both started on the offensive line for the Jets and played the entire game. The pair helped New York gain 323 yards through the air and 47 yards on the ground against the Packers on Sunday.

Rex Burkhead (Patriots) and Andy Janovich (Broncos) also hauled in receptions over the weekend. Burkhead started at running back against the Bills and caught four passes for 40 yards. He also added 13 rushes for 39 yards to go with his four grabs. Janovich had one reception for 11 yards against the Raiders.

Sam Koch (Ravens), Brett Maher (Cowboys) and Ameer Abdullah (Vikings) also made positive impacts on special teams for their respective units. Koch flipped the field on three occasions and punted for 150 yards, averaging 50.0 yards per punt against the Chargers. Koch’s longest punt of the day was 57 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20. Maher successfully converted all of his kicking attempts into points against the Buccaneers. Maher booted home field goals of 59 and 20 yards, while also making all three of his extra point attempts. Abdullah returned two kicks for 52 yards against the Lions over the weekend. His longest return of the day was 30 yards and he also contributed one tackle on special teams.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.


HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST




Buffalo Bills (L, 24-12 at Patriots)
G Jeremiah Sirles: Played in 14 percent of the plays on special teams and also saw time during one offensive snap.
   
   

Miami Dolphins (L, 17-7 vs. Jaguars)
T Zach Sterup: Did Not Play (Inactive)
   
   

New England Patriots (W, 24-12 vs. Bills)
RB Rex Burkhead: Started at running back and rushed 13 times for 39 yards. He also hauled in four receptions for 40 yards. His longest rush of the day was 10 yards and his best reception was 25 yards. Burkhead appeared in 69 percent of the plays on special teams and saw action in 33 percent of the Patriot offensive possessions.
   

   

New York Jets (L, 44-38 vs. Packers)
OL Spencer Long: Started at left guard and played the entire game, helping the Jets pile up 323 yards through the air and 47 yards on the ground.

OL Brent Qvale: Started at right tackle and played the entire game. He also saw action in 32 percent of the special team opportunities. Qvale assisted the offense in gaining 323 yards passing and 47 yards rushing.

WR Quincy Enunwa: Did Not Play (Inactive)
AFC WEST
   

   

Denver Broncos (L, 27-14 at Raiders)
FB Andy Janovich: Played in 64 percent of the snaps on special teams and also saw action in 18 percent of the team's offensive possessions. Janovich hauled in one grab for 11 yards.
   
AFC NORTH
   

   

Baltimore Ravens (W, 22-10 at Chargers)
P Sam Koch: Punted three times for 150 yards and averaged 50.0 yards per punt. His longest punt of the day was 57 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20.

CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Did Not Play (IR)

OL Alex Lewis: Did Not Play (Inactive)
   

   		 Cincinnati Bengals (L, 26-18 at Browns)
TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (IR)
AFC SOUTH

   

   

Indianapolis Colts (W, 28-27 vs. Giants)
OL Matt Slauson: Did Not Play (IR)


   

Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 17-7 at Dolphins)
TE Niles Paul: Did Not Play

QB Tanner Lee: (Practice Squad)

   

   

Tennessee Titans (W, 25-16 vs. Redskins)
LB Will Compton: Played in 65 percent of the plays on special teams and also appeared in two defensive opportunities.

CB Joshua Kalu: (Practice Squad)

   

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST
   
   		  

Dallas Cowboys (W, 27-20 vs. Buccaneers)
DT Maliek Collins: Started at defensive tackle and played the entire game, also seeing action in five plays on special teams. Collins recorded three tackles, one sack for eight yards, a tackle for loss and two QB hurries.

DE Randy Gregory: Appeared in 66 percent of the team's defensive plays and was also in for one special teams play. He racked up two tackles, one sack and three quarterback hurries. Gregory also forced a fumble and returned it for two yards.

PK Brett Maher: Successfully converted all of his kicking attempts into points. He booted home field goals of 59 and 20 yards, while also making all three of his extra point attempts. He accounted for nine points in the Cowboy victory.
   
   

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 32-30 vs. Texans)
LB Nathan Gerry: Appeared in 79 percent of the special team opportunities and accounted for two tackles.
  
   

New York Giants (L, 28-27 at Colts)
OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (IR)
   
NFC WEST

   

   

Arizona Cardinals (L, 31-9 vs. Rams)
DB Chris Jones: Did Not Play (Inactive)

DT Vincent Valentine: (Practice Squad)

   

   

Los Angeles Rams (W, 31-9 at Cardinals)
DT Ndamukong Suh: Started at nose tackle and participated in 85 percent of the defensive plays and also played in four special team opportunities. Suh recorded five tackles, a sack for two yards, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries and two pass deflections.
NFC NORTH
   

   

Chicago Bears (W, 14-9 at 49ers)
CB Prince Amukamara: Started at corner and played the entire game. Amukamara notched two tackles in the win.
   

   

Minnesota Vikings (W, 27-9 at Lions)
RB Ameer Abdullah: Returned two kicks for 52 yards. His longest return of the day was 30 yards. Abdullah also contributed one tackle on special teams.
   
NFC SOUTH
   
   

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L, 27-20 at Cowboys)
LB Lavonte David: Started at will linebacker and played the entire game, while also appearing in 22 percent of the Buccaneer special team opportunities. David contributed five tackles and two tackles for loss.

