#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL - Week 17

Several former Huskers made an impact in the NFL this weekend.

On the offensive side of the ball, Andy Janovich (Broncos) was the most productive Husker in the NFL this weekend. He hauled in two receptions for 30 yards against the Chargers. One of Janovich's catches was a 20-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, good for the fourth longest play for Denver on Sunday.

Rex Burkhead (Patriots) also notched a touchdown grab over the weekend. He caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown in the beginning of the second quarter against the Jets. Burkhead also had one tackle on special teams.

Lavonte David (Buccaneers) led the former Blackshirts over the weekend. David accounted for nine tackles against the Falcons. Randy Gregory (Cowboys) was the next most productive defensive player with five tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Ndamukong Suh (Rams) and Prince Amukamara (Bears) both recorded three tackles apiece on Sunday. Suh had three tackles and a quarterback hurry, while Amukamara piled up three tackles and a pass deflection.

Sam Koch (Ravens) was a special team’s standout. He punted four times for 196 yards and averaged 49.0 yards per boot. His longest punt of the day was 56 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.



HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST





Buffalo Bills (W, 42-17 vs. Dolphins)

G Jeremiah Sirles: Appeared in 42 percent of the plays on special teams and also saw time during five offensive snaps.

Miami Dolphins (L, 42-17 at Bills)

T Zach Sterup: Did Not Play (Inactive)

New England Patriots (W, 38-3 vs. Jets)

RB Rex Burkhead: Caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter and had one tackle on special teams. He participated in 60 percent of the plays on special teams and also saw the field for 17 offensive snaps.



New York Jets (L, 38-3 at Patriots)

OL Spencer Long: Started at center and played the entire game, assisting the Jets in racking up 135 yards passing and 104 yards rushing. OL Brent Qvale: Started at right tackle and played the entire game, helping the Jets pile up 135 yards through the air 104 yards on the ground. WR Quincy Enunwa: Did Not Play (IR) AFC WEST



Denver Broncos (L, 23-9 vs. Chargers)

FB Andy Janovich: Hauled in two receptions for 30 yards. Janovich had a 20 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, good for the fourth longest play for Denver on Sunday. AFC NORTH



Baltimore Ravens (W, 26-24 vs. Browns)

P Sam Koch: Punted four times for 196 yards and averaged 49.0 yards per punt. His longest punt of the day was 56 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20. CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Did Not Play (IR) OL Alex Lewis: Did Not Play (Inactive)



Cincinnati Bengals (L, 16-13 at Steelers)

TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (IR) AFC SOUTH Indianapolis Colts (W, 33-17 at Titans)

OL Matt Slauson: Did Not Play (IR)

Jacksonville Jaguars (L, 20-3 at Texans)

TE Niles Paul: Did Not Play (IR) QB Tanner Lee: (Practice Squad) Tennessee Titans (L, 33-17 vs. Colts)

LB Will Compton: Played in 75 percent of the plays on special teams and recorded one tackle. CB Joshua Kalu: (Practice Squad)

HUSKERS IN THE NFC