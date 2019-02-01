#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL - Week 17
Several former Huskers made an impact in the NFL this weekend.
On the offensive side of the ball, Andy Janovich (Broncos) was the most productive Husker in the NFL this weekend. He hauled in two receptions for 30 yards against the Chargers. One of Janovich's catches was a 20-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, good for the fourth longest play for Denver on Sunday.
Rex Burkhead (Patriots) also notched a touchdown grab over the weekend. He caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown in the beginning of the second quarter against the Jets. Burkhead also had one tackle on special teams.
Lavonte David (Buccaneers) led the former Blackshirts over the weekend. David accounted for nine tackles against the Falcons. Randy Gregory (Cowboys) was the next most productive defensive player with five tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Ndamukong Suh (Rams) and Prince Amukamara (Bears) both recorded three tackles apiece on Sunday. Suh had three tackles and a quarterback hurry, while Amukamara piled up three tackles and a pass deflection.
Sam Koch (Ravens) was a special team’s standout. He punted four times for 196 yards and averaged 49.0 yards per boot. His longest punt of the day was 56 yards and he landed one punt inside the 20.
A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.
HUSKERS IN THE AFC
|AFC EAST
|
|
Buffalo Bills (W, 42-17 vs. Dolphins)
|
|
Miami Dolphins (L, 42-17 at Bills)
|
|
New England Patriots (W, 38-3 vs. Jets)
|
|
New York Jets (L, 38-3 at Patriots)
OL Brent Qvale: Started at right tackle and played the entire game, helping the Jets pile up 135 yards through the air 104 yards on the ground.
WR Quincy Enunwa: Did Not Play (IR)
|AFC WEST
|
|
Denver Broncos (L, 23-9 vs. Chargers)
|AFC NORTH
|
|
Baltimore Ravens (W, 26-24 vs. Browns)
CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Did Not Play (IR)
OL Alex Lewis: Did Not Play (Inactive)
|
|Cincinnati Bengals (L, 16-13 at Steelers)
TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (IR)
|AFC SOUTH
|
|
Indianapolis Colts (W, 33-17 at Titans)
|
|
Jacksonville Jaguars (L, 20-3 at Texans)
QB Tanner Lee: (Practice Squad)
|
|
Tennessee Titans (L, 33-17 vs. Colts)
CB Joshua Kalu: (Practice Squad)
HUSKERS IN THE NFC
|NFC EAST
|
|
Dallas Cowboys (W, 36-35 at Giants)
DE Randy Gregory: Started at defensive end and accounted for five tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. Gregory participated in 69 percent of the team's defensive plays and was also in for two opportunities on special teams.
PK Brett Maher: Successfully converted all four of his extra point attempts. Maher also attempted one field goal for 34 yards, which was wide right.
|
|
Philadelphia Eagles (W, 24-0 at Redskins)
|
|
New York Giants (L, 36-35 vs. Cowboys)
|NFC WEST
|
|
Arizona Cardinals (L, 27-24 at Seahawks)
DT Vincent Valentine: (Practice Squad)
|
|
Los Angeles Rams (W, 48-32 vs. 49ers)
|NFC NORTH
|
|
Chicago Bears (W, 24-10 at Vikings)
|
|
Minnesota Vikings (L, 24-10 vs. Bears)
|NFC SOUTH
|
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L, 34-32 vs. Falcons)