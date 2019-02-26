Huskers Visit No. No. 9 Michigan on Thursday

GAME 29: VS. MICHIGAN Date: Thurs., Feb. 28 Time: 6:01 p.m. (CT) Location: Ann Arbor, Mich. Arena: Crisler Center NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS 2018-19 Record: 15-13, 5-12 Big Ten Head coach: Tim Miles Record at Nebraska: 112-119 (7th year) Career Record: 395-330 (24th year) NO. 9/10 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES 2018-19 Record: 24-4, 13-4 Big Ten Head coach: John Beilein Record at Michigan: 272-146 (12th year) Career Record: 823-464 (41st year) BROADCAST INFO Television: ESPN Play-by-play: Dave Flemming

Analysis: Dan Dakich Sideline: Molly McGrath Internet: ESPN App and WatchESPN Radio: Husker Sports Network, including 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln) and 880 AM (Lexington) Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analysis: Ben McLaughlin Online Radio: Available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App. Satellite Radio: Sirius: 84 (UM feed) XM: 381 Internet: 972 The Husker men's basketball team looks to knock off its second ranked team on the road this season on Thursday, as the Huskers travel to Ann Arbor to face the No. 9/10 (AP/Coaches) Michigan Wolverines. Tipoff at the Crisler Center is set for 6 p.m. (central).

The matchup of the Huskers and Wolverines will be televised nationally on ESPN with Dave Flemming, Dan Dakich and Molly McGrath on the call. The matchup will also be available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN app with cable authentication.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, on the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio app and on both Sirius and XM Radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff on many of the Husker Sports Network affiliates (affiliate list on page 7 of the game notes).

The Huskers (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) battled Purdue for 40 minutes before falling 75-72 on Saturday. Glynn Watson Jr. had a season-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while James Palmer Jr. had 15 points and a season-high eight assists. Nebraska held Purdue to 38 percent shooting, but the Boilermakers had a 49-30 advantage on the glass and hit 23 of 26 from the foul line to escape Lincoln with a three-point win.

Nebraska currently sits in 11th place with three games remaining - all coming against ranked teams. The Huskers are currently a game behind Rutgers for 10th place.

Watson's 25-point outing against the Boilermakers was another encouraging performance for the Huskers, as the senior has averaged 15.5 points per game over the last four contests after one of the toughest stretches of his career. In the first four games following the season-ending injury to Isaac Copeland Jr., Watson averaged 3.8 points per game on 16 percent shooting.

The Huskers will need a big performance from Watson on Thursday, as they look to knock off a Michigan team smarting from a 77-70 loss to then-No. 10 Michigan State on Sunday. Zavier Simpson's 19 points led four Wolverines in double figures, but Michigan shot just 40 percent, including 7-of-26 from 3-point range. Michigan (24-4, 13-4) is one game back of MSU in the Big Ten race with two weeks to go, as the two teams will meet again on March 9 in East Lansing.



106 - Glynn Watson Jr. will make his 106th career start at Michigan on Thursday. Only three players (Dave Hoppen, Shavon Shields and Larry Florence) have started more games at Nebraska than Watson has. His 127th appearance on Thursday will tie for 5th on NU's all-time list. OPENING NUMBER

NUMBERS TO KNOW 221 - Number of free throws James Palmer Jr. has shot this year, a total which is sixth nationally as of Feb. 25. Palmer ranks secod on NU's single-season list in both free throws made (175) and attempted (221). .921 - Nebraska is 35-3 under Tim Miles when shooting over 50 percent, including 13 straight wins dating back to the 2016-17 season. 1.34 - Nebraska's assist-to-turnover ratio, which is on pace to be one of the best marks in school history and ranks 40th nationally. No. Year Asst.-to-TO ratio 1. 1984-85 1.81 2. 1985-86 1.64 3. 1983-84 1.34 - 2018-19 1.34 5. 1981-82 1.29 3 - Number of opponents who have shot over 50 percent against NU in the last 53 games dating back to last season. +3.3 - Nebraska is second in the Big Ten in turnover margin, as the Huskers are third in fewest turnovers per game and fifth in forcing turnovers.