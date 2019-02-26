Huskers Visit No. No. 9 Michigan on Thursday
GAME 29: VS. MICHIGAN
Date: Thurs., Feb. 28
Time: 6:01 p.m. (CT)
Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Arena: Crisler Center
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
2018-19 Record: 15-13, 5-12 Big Ten
Head coach: Tim Miles
Record at Nebraska: 112-119 (7th year)
Career Record: 395-330 (24th year)
NO. 9/10 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
2018-19 Record: 24-4, 13-4 Big Ten
Head coach: John Beilein
Record at Michigan: 272-146 (12th year)
Career Record: 823-464 (41st year)
BROADCAST INFO
Television: ESPN
Play-by-play: Dave Flemming
Analysis: Dan Dakich
Sideline: Molly McGrath
Internet: ESPN App and WatchESPN
Radio: Husker Sports Network, including 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln) and 880 AM (Lexington)
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analysis: Ben McLaughlin
Online Radio: Available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.
Satellite Radio: Sirius: 84 (UM feed) XM: 381 Internet: 972
The matchup of the Huskers and Wolverines will be televised nationally on ESPN with Dave Flemming, Dan Dakich and Molly McGrath on the call. The matchup will also be available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN app with cable authentication.
Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, on the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio app and on both Sirius and XM Radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff on many of the Husker Sports Network affiliates (affiliate list on page 7 of the game notes).
The Huskers (15-13, 5-12 Big Ten) battled Purdue for 40 minutes before falling 75-72 on Saturday. Glynn Watson Jr. had a season-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while James Palmer Jr. had 15 points and a season-high eight assists. Nebraska held Purdue to 38 percent shooting, but the Boilermakers had a 49-30 advantage on the glass and hit 23 of 26 from the foul line to escape Lincoln with a three-point win.
Nebraska currently sits in 11th place with three games remaining - all coming against ranked teams. The Huskers are currently a game behind Rutgers for 10th place.
Watson's 25-point outing against the Boilermakers was another encouraging performance for the Huskers, as the senior has averaged 15.5 points per game over the last four contests after one of the toughest stretches of his career. In the first four games following the season-ending injury to Isaac Copeland Jr., Watson averaged 3.8 points per game on 16 percent shooting.
The Huskers will need a big performance from Watson on Thursday, as they look to knock off a Michigan team smarting from a 77-70 loss to then-No. 10 Michigan State on Sunday. Zavier Simpson's 19 points led four Wolverines in double figures, but Michigan shot just 40 percent, including 7-of-26 from 3-point range. Michigan (24-4, 13-4) is one game back of MSU in the Big Ten race with two weeks to go, as the two teams will meet again on March 9 in East Lansing.
OPENING NUMBER
106 - Glynn Watson Jr. will make his 106th career start at Michigan on Thursday. Only three players (Dave Hoppen, Shavon Shields and Larry Florence) have started more games at Nebraska than Watson has. His 127th appearance on Thursday will tie for 5th on NU's all-time list.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
221 - Number of free throws James Palmer Jr. has shot this year, a total which is sixth nationally as of Feb. 25. Palmer ranks secod on NU's single-season list in both free throws made (175) and attempted (221).
.921 - Nebraska is 35-3 under Tim Miles when shooting over 50 percent, including 13 straight wins dating back to the 2016-17 season.
1.34 - Nebraska's assist-to-turnover ratio, which is on pace to be one of the best marks in school history and ranks 40th nationally.
No.
Year
Asst.-to-TO ratio
1.
1984-85
1.81
2.
1985-86
1.64
3.
1983-84
1.34
-
2018-19
1.34
5.
1981-82
1.29
3 - Number of opponents who have shot over 50 percent against NU in the last 53 games dating back to last season.
+3.3 - Nebraska is second in the Big Ten in turnover margin, as the Huskers are third in fewest turnovers per game and fifth in forcing turnovers.
SCOUTING MICHIGAN
Under Coach John Beilein, Michigan comes into Thursday's contest with a 24-4 record and sits in third place in the Big Ten race with a 13-4 mark. The Wolverines rolled through non-conference play with an 11-0 mark, including a 27-point win at Villanova and a 17-point victory against North Carolina. Michigan was 17-0 until falling at Wisconsin on Jan. 19. Michigan lost road games at Iowa and at Penn State before Michigan State ended the Wolverines' 22-game home win streak on Sunday.
Michigan, which returned three starters from its NCAA runner-up team, relies on its balance with three players in double figures and two others averaging at least nine points per game. Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis leads the Wolverines in scoring at 14.4 points per game and is second in rebounding at 5.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore Jordan Poole (13.2 ppg) and senior Charles Matthews (12.8 ppg) are the other Michigan players in double figures, while junior point guard Zavier Simpson is averaging 9.3 points per game and is second in the Big Ten in assists per game (6.0). Junior Jon Teske leads Michigan in rebounding (5.6 rpg) and blocked shots (2.3 bpg).
Defense has been the Wolverines specialty this season, as Michigan is fourth nationally in scoring defense (58.4 ppg) and in the top-25 nationally in field goal defense (.400) and 3-point percentage defense (.298).
SERIES HISTORY VS. MICHIGAN
Thursday’s meeting is the 19th between the Huskers and Wolverines and the only one of the 2018-19 campaign. Michigan leads the all-time series, 15-3, in a series that dates back to 1949, although the Wolverines’ win over the Huskers in the 1992 Rainbow Classic was later vacated. Nebraska snapped a 10-game losing streak to Michigan with its 72-52 win over the Wolverines in Lincoln last season.
One of Nebraska’s three wins in the series was a 74-73 win over No. 1 Michigan at the NU Coliseum on Dec. 12, 1964. In that game, Fred Hare’s buzzer beater knocked off the Cazzie Russell-led Wolverines. That win is one of three wins over No. 1 ranked teams in Nebraska’s history.
LAST MEETING VS. MICHIGAN
The Huskers endured one of the worst shooting performances of the season, as the fourth-seeded Huskers were eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament following a 77-58 loss to No. 5 seed Michigan at Madison Square Garden.
Nebraska shot just 30 percent on the game, making only 16 of its 53 attempts. The Huskers’ 16 field goals tied for their fewest in any game in the 2017-18 season. While Nebraska struggled with its shot, Michigan went 11-of-23 from beyond the arc against the Huskers, after Michigan made just 4-of-18 from 3-point range in their earlier loss to Nebraska.
Nebraska (22-10) led by five early before missing 19 of its next 20 shots, allowing the Wolverines to turn a four-point deficit into an 18-point lead late in the first half. The Huskers attempted to claw back and cut the lead to 10 at the half and as few as seven in the second half.
Moritz Wagner, who was held to two points in the regular-season meeting between the teams, posted a double-double with 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led all scorers with 21 points, as he made all five of his 3-point attempts. Duncan Robinson added 16 points and hit 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.
James Palmer Jr. and Isaiah Roby led three Huskers in double figures with 18 points apiece. Roby added a team-high seven rebounds and a game- and career-high five blocks. Glynn Watson Jr. chipped in 10 points for the Big Red.
LAST TIME OUT
The Nebraska men’s basketball team battled No. 15 Purdue for 40 minutes Saturday afternoon, but the Huskers came up just short of an upset in a 75-72 loss to the Boilermakers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In a close game that featured six ties and 11 lead changes, Nebraska could never quite get over the hump in the second half. The Huskers never led in the second half, despite pulling to within two eight times in the final 20 minutes.
The Huskers received a big game from Glynn Watson Jr., who scored a season-high 25 points, including 5-of-9 from the 3-point line. James Palmer Jr. added 15 points and a season-high eight assists, while Thomas Allen had nine points.
Purdue was led by Matt Haarms, who scored 17 points – one shy of his career high – and grabbed nine rebounds. Carsen Edwards, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, chipped in 13 points, but the Huskers held him to just 3-of-16 shooting. Ryan Cline also added 13 points for the Boilermakers.
Nebraska out-shot Purdue, as the Huskers hit 41.0 percent of their field goals while limiting the Boilermakers to 37.7 percent. But Purdue was 23-of-26 at the free throw line (88.5 percent), and the Boilermakers out-rebounded Nebraska by 18, including a 31-12 advantage in the second half. In the final 20 minutes, Purdue pulled down 16 offensive rebounds, as 17 of the Boilermaker’s 37 second-half points came following offensive rebounds.
NEBRASKA-MICHIGAN STATE PICKED FOR ESPN2
The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that Nebraska's game at No. 6 Michigan State on Tuesday, March 5, will be carried on ESPN2 and will tip off at 6 p.m. (central). Prior to Monday's announcement, it was listed as ESPN or ESPN2. NU will have consecutive appearances on the ESPN family of networks, as Thursday's game at No. 9 Michigan will be carried on ESPN at 6 p.m. Both games can also be seen online with the ESPN app with cable authentication.
WORTH NOTING
- Michigan is the seventh ranked team the Huskers will face this season and potentially the second of four to end the regular season (at No. 6 Michigan State and vs. No. 22 Iowa). The Huskers are 1-6 against ranked foes with the win coming at No. 25 Indiana on Jan. 14.
- Nebraska's last two wins against top-10 teams have come against teams ranked ninth in the AP poll. Both came during the 2013-14 season with wins at Michigan State and against Wisconsin. Nebraska is 3-9 all-time against teams ranked ninth in the AP poll.
- Nebraska is 45th in the NET rankings released on Feb. 25. All three of NU's remaining regular-season games are currently in Quadrant 1. Nebraska has played 20 of its 27 games against teams in Quadrants 1-2. Currently, every Big Ten team is in the top-125 of the NET, including eight of the top 50 teams and 13 in the top 100.
- According to KenPom, Nebraska's strength of schedule is 13th nationally, as seven of the 13 toughest schedules are by Big Ten teams as of Feb. 16. NU's final three regular-season games are against teams in the top 30 in KenPom.
- Nine of Nebraska's 13 losses have been to teams who have been ranked in the top-15 at some point in the season (Texas Tech, Maryland-2x, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Purdue-2x).
- Balance has been key for the Husker attack this season. When NU has at least three double-figure scorers, the Huskers are 13-8, but just 2-5 when less than three NU players are in double figures.
- James Palmer Jr. has posted 13 20-point games this season, a total that ties Terran Petteway for the most 20-point games in Tim Miles' seven seasons and is the most by any Husker since Tyronn Lue had 16 20-point games in 1997-98. The school record for 20-point games in a season is 21 by Dave Hoppen in 1984-85.
- Palmer has reached double figures in 24 consecutive games dating back to Nov. 20. Over the last two decades, the only Huskers with longer double-figure streaks are Tyronn Lue (36, 1996-97 and 1997-98), Tai Webster (30, 2016-17), Terran Petteway (30, 2013-14 and 2014-15) and Venson Hamilton (24, 1998-99). Palmer's eight-point effort in a win over Missouri State is the only game in the last 42 games he didn't reach double figures dating back to last season.
- Palmer could also break a pair of single-season school records on Thursday, as he is currently second on Nebraska's single-season charts in both free throws made (175) and attempted (221). He is nine shy of the school record for most free throws (184, Jack Moore, 1979-80) and six away from attempts (227, Kimani Ffriend, 1999-2000). Palmer leads all power conference players in both categories.
- Isaiah Roby is currently the only Big Ten player who ranks in the top 10 in both steals (1.4, sixth) and blocked shots (1.8, fifth). If he continues at that pace, he will be just the fifth Big Ten player in the last 25 years to average at least 1.3 steals and blocks per game. Roby is also two blocked shots away from becoming just the second player in school history (Venson Hamilton, 1998-99) to record consecutive seasons with both 50 blocked shots and 50 assists.
- Glynn Watson Jr. is one of six players currently on NU's top-10 list in both assists and steals, joining Brian Carr (1984-87), Cookie Belcher (1997-2001), Tyronn Lue (1996-98), Erick Strickland (1993-96) and Clifford Scales (1998-91). Watson is currently in 10th place on NU's assist list (352) and fifth on NU's steals list (170).
- Former walk-on Tanner Borchardt has stepped into a crucial role for the Huskers following Isaac Copeland's injury. Borchardt is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game over the Huskers' last nine contests and is averaging 27.2 minutes per game. Prior to Copeland's injury, Borchardt averaged just 2.9 rebounds per game in 12.3 minutes per contest and had never played more than 20 minutes in a game in his college career.
- Nebraska ranks 10th nationally in average attendance at 15,639 per game as of Feb. 24. Of the eight schools ahead of the Huskers, all eight play in facilities of at least 16,300 seats. NU's attendance is 104 percent of PBA's 15,000-seat capacity.
HUSKERS LIMIT TURNOVERS
Nebraska has done an exceptional job of limiting turnovers this season. The Huskers are on pace to shatter the school record for fewest turnovers per game. Nebraska is currently seventh nationally in that category with an average of 9.8 per game.
- Nebraska has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in six of the last eight games, including a season low of five against No. 24 Maryland on Feb. 6 and against No. 15 Purdue on Feb. 23.
- Four of the five lowest turnover per game totals have come in Tim Miles' seven seasons at Nebraska.
- Three of the top seven teams in terms of turnovers per game are in the Big Ten, as NU is joined by Michigan (second) and Wisconsin (fourth).
HUSKER OFFENSIVE NOTES
Despite the offensive struggles since Isaac Copeland's season-ending injury, NU comes into the Michigan game averaging 71.9 points per game. The Huskers have scored at least 70 points 16 times, including seven games of at least 80 points.
- Nebraska is 42nd nationally in offensive efficiency according to KenPom through Feb. 24. In the KenPom era, only the 2003-04 team (25th) ranked in the top-50 nationally in offensive efficiency.
- Nebraska is 14-6 when averaging at least one point per possession, but 1-7 when held under one point per possession.
- The Huskers have started to break out of an offensive slump. In a six-game stretch from Jan. 17-Feb. 6, NU shot just 33 percent and averaged 58.8 points per game. Over the last five games, NU is shooting 42 percent from the field, including 35 percent from 3-point range and averaging 65.2 ppg. The Huskers' 72 points against Purdue was its highest total since Jan. 6.
- The Huskers scored 106 points against Mississippi Valley State, the Huskers' highest total since the 2005-06 campaign.
- Nebraska opened the season with four straight games scoring at least 80 points, marking the first time NU has accomplished that since the 1996 NIT.
- Nebraska scored 94 points in the win over Creighton, its third-highest total in 52 meetings in the series.
DOING IT WITH DEFENSE
For Nebraska, the biggest thing over the last two seasons has been improvements on the defensive end.
Last season, NU went from 13th to sixth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense and from 14th to second in 3-point percentage defense. That has continued during the 2018-19 season entering the final two weeks of the season.
- NU ranks in the top-35 nationally in scoring defense (64.5, 29th), field goal percentage defense (.405, 34th) and 3-point percentage defense (.309, 34th) as of Feb. 24. The Huskers are also third in the Big Ten in steals (7.1 spg) and fourth in blocked shots (4.3 bpg).
- Nebraska's opponents are shooting .405 from the field, which ranks among the best numbers since the 3-point line was established in 1987-88.
- Only three opponents have shot over 50 percent against Nebraska in the last 53 games dating back to last season. In 2018-19, NU has held 25 of its 28 opponents under 50 percent shooting, as only Minnesota (Dec. 5), Purdue (Feb. 6) and Penn State (Feb. 19) have shot over 50 percent from the floor.
- Nebraska has held its last 33 opponents at home to under 50 percent dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season.
- NU has limited 11 opponents to under 0.85 points per possession. Mississippi Valley State and Southeastern Louisiana were held to 0.47 points per possession, the lowest number in Tim Miles' seven years at NU. On the season, the Huskers are 48th in Kenpom's adjusted defense through Feb. 20.
- The Huskers have held six opponents to their lowest offensive total of the season.
- Under Miles, the Huskers are 51-5 (.911) when holding foes under 60 points, including 17-0 the past three years.
- Under Miles, the Huskers are 59-19 (.756) when holding opponents under 40 percent shooting, including 22-5 (.815) over the past three seasons.
2016-17 Season
2017-18 Season
2018-19 Season
Category
Overall (Conf. Rk.)
Overall (Conf. Rk.)
Overall (Conf. Rk.)
PPG Allowed
73.0 (12)
68.6 (10)
64.5 (4)
FG Pct. Def.
.447 (13)
.423 (6)
.405 (5)
3-Pt. Pct. Def.
.399 (14)
.322 (2)
.309 (3)
PALMER POSTS SECOND STRAIGHT 500-POINT SEASON
Nebraska senior guard James Palmer Jr. became just the eighth Husker player to record consecutive 500-point seasons at Nebraska following his 24-point effort at Penn State on Feb. 19. He is the first Husker to accomplish the feat since Terran Petteway in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
- The others on the list include Jerry Fort (1974-75 & 1975-76), Dave Hoppen (1983-84 & 1984-85), Eric Piatkowski (1992-93 & 1993-94), Erick Strickland (1994-95 & 1995-96), Tyronn Lue (1996-97 & 1997-98) and Aleks Maric (2006-07 & 2007-08).
- Palmer is now 34 points away from 10th place on NU's single-season scoring list with 529 points. His point total is already the most by a Husker senior since Eric Piatkowski, who holds the school mark with 646 points in 1993-94.
NEW GAME, SAME NUMBER FOR PALMER
While senior guard James Palmer Jr. switched from No. 24 to No. 0 in the offseason, the All-American candidate continues to produce at a high level. Earlier this season, he was named to the midseason watch list for both the Wooden and Lute Olson awards, and is currently averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
- He is among the Big Ten leaders in scoring (fourth), assists (eighth), steals (ninth) and free throw percentage (.792, ninth).
- Palmer's scoring average is the highest by a Husker since Tyronn Lue averaged 21.2 ppg in 1997-98. Palmer has flirted with 20.0 ppg for most of the year, as only six Husker players have ever averaged 20.0 ppg in a season.
- He is on pace to post one of the highest scoring averages in Nebraska history. Only two players - Terran Petteway and Dave Hoppen - have averaged 18.0 ppg as a Husker during their career.
- His Husker career scoring average of 18.0 points per game is third among Big Ten players and 10th among all power conference players spanning the last two seasons.
- Palmer has reached double figures in 58 of 61 career games at Nebraska, including 21 20-point efforts and a pair of 30-point performances.
- Palmer has shown the ability to get to the free throw line, as he ranks in the top-10 nationally in both free throws (175, eighth) and attempts (221, eighth), while shooting a career best 79.2 percent from the foul line. Entering this year, Palmer was a career 72 percent shooter. As of Feb. 25, Palmer leads all power conference players in free throw attempts.
- He joined an exclusive club at Nebraska on Feb. 6, as he became the Huskers' 30th 1,000-point scorer. He reached the 1,000-point mark in 56 career games, the second-fastest player to reach that milestone. He is also just the third player to reach 1,000 points in his first two seasons at NU, joining Terran Petteway and Dave Hoppen.
- He had his most recent 20-point effort at Penn State with a team-high 24 points, including 9-of-13 from the line.
- He enjoyed a 24-point effort against Minnesota when he had a game-high 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting and went 8-of-10 from the line, including a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds left to give Nebraska a 62-61 win.
- Palmer had 24 points, including 11-of-11 from the foul line, and a team-high eight caroms against No. 6 Michigan State.
- He put together one of his best all-around games at No. 25 Indiana with 11 points along with a career-high nine rebounds and seven assists.
- Palmer led NU with 26 points at Maryland while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a career-high five steals.
- Palmer enjoyed one of the best performances of his career with a 30-point game against Creighton. The effort included a career-high six 3-pointers.
Last season, Palmer averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Huskers to a 22-11 record and an NIT berth. Palmer reached double figures in 31 of 33 games in his first season at Nebraska, including eight 20-point efforts. Palmer’s junior year was highlighted by a career-high 34-point effort at Ohio State. Palmer joins Purdue's Carsen Edwards as returning first-team All-Big Ten selections by the conference coaches.
WATSON KEYS HUSKER ATTACK
Glynn Watson Jr. is in his fourth year as Nebraska's starting point guard and is currently averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Watson will make his 106th career start on Thursday which ranks fourth in school history. He will also move into fifth place on NU's games played list with his 127th career appearance on Thursday.
- His on-ball defense has been instrumental in Nebraska ranking among the national leaders in field goal and scoring defense, as he can switch on bigger guards and some forwards.
- Watson has been in double figures 19 times this season, including his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists in the win over Cal State Fullerton.
- He comes off his best offensive game of the season, posting a season-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, in the loss to No. 15 Purdue on Saturday. It was his second 20-point effort of the season and 13th of his career.
- Watson put together a strong effort against Minnesota on Feb. 13, finishing with 19 points, while limiting Amir Coffey to 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
- He turned in a strong effort at No. 25 Indiana, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the second half, while adding five rebounds and two steals.
- Watson led NU to a win over Penn State with 19 points and three assists. He scored eight straight Husker points late in the second half to extend a one-point lead.
- He guided the Husker attack in the win over Creighton with 13 points, five assists and a season-high three steals, while holding Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander to just 2-of-10 shooting.
- He showed his playmaking ability by dishing out eight assists and totaling 14 points in the win over Seton Hall.
- His older brother Demetri McCamey was an All-Big Ten guard at Illinois during the 2009-10 season.
- Watson is one of three alumni of St. Joseph to reach 1,000 points at Nebraska, joining Carl Hayes (1,136, 1990-92) and Clifford Scales (1,136, 1988-91). All three played for legendary high school coach Gene Pingatore, who is in his 50th year as coach at St. Joseph and has won over 1,000 games at the school.
ROBY FILLS STAT SHEET
Isaiah Roby compliments the Husker attack with a unique skill set. The 6-foot-8 junior averages 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. He leads the Huskers in blocked shots and rebounding and is the only Big Ten player ranked in the top 10 in the conference in both blocked shots and steals as of Feb. 25.
- He is one of only six players nationally and three in power conferences averaging at least 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game as of Feb. 25. The others are Duke's Zion Williamson and Washington's Matisse Thybulle.
- Over his last six games, Roby is averaging 13.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game and has reached double figures four times.
- Roby enjoyed one of his best performances against Northwestern on Feb. 16, as he had 19 points, 16 rebounds, five blocked shots, two steals and two assists in NU's 59-50 win. His 16 rebounds was a career high while his five blocked shots matched a season best.
- Roby has played his best against NU's toughest foes, averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in NU's seven games against nationally ranked opponents.
- He collected his second double-double against No. 24 Maryland on Feb. 6 with 20 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and a season-high five blocked shots.
- Roby put together a strong effort against No. 24 Wisconsin on Jan. 29 with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
- He keyed NU's 70-64 win over Penn State with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, along with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
ALLEN ANSWERS THE BELL
Sophomore Thomas Allen has emerged during his sophomore campaign, averaging 9.0 points per game on 44 percent shooting, including 37 percent from 3-point range, while chipping in 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has been in double figures 10 times after reaching double figures twice as a freshman. Allen is seventh in the Big Ten in steals per game and is tied for the team lead in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.00-to-1).
- He has been in double figures in nine of NU's last 19 games after reaching double figures once in the Huskers' first nine contests.
- Since the injury to Isaac Copeland Jr., Allen has averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
- Allen had a career night at No. 15 Purdue when he came off the bench to tie his career high with 18 points, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range.
- In the win over Minnesota on Feb. 13, Allen led the Huskers with a career-high nine rebound while also chipping in seven points and a team-high three assists.
- Allen also had 18 points, five assists and four rebounds against Creighton and had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting against Oklahoma State after missing most of the week with an illness.
TANNER'S BIG DAY
Senior Tanner Borchardt put together the finest effort of his career against Illinois on Feb. 2. The former walk-on from Gothenberg, Neb., posted personal bests in points (12), rebounds (18) and minutes (32) in just the third start of his career. Borchardt's 18-rebound effort was not only a career high, but matched the highest total by any Husker in more than a decade.
- Borchardt's 18 rebounds tied for the fifth-best rebound day in the last 25 years of Husker basketball, and was the most since Aleks Maric snared 19 rebounds against Missouri on Feb. 24, 2007.
- His 18-rebound effort tied for the third-highest total by a Big Ten player this season. Only Jordan Murphy, who had 21 rebounds against Penn State on Jan. 19, and Bruno Fernando, who had 19 against the Huskers on Feb. 6, have grabbed more rebounds in a Big Ten game than Borchardt this season.
- Borchardt's 11 offensive rebounds marked only the fourth time in the last nine seasons that a Big Ten player totaled at least 11 offensive rebounds in a game. Borchardt joins Jared Sullinger (2-29-12 vs. Northwestern), Gabriel Olaseni (1-24-15 vs. Purdue) and Dererk Pardon (1-2-18 vs. Nebraska) as the only Big Ten players to accomplish the feat.
- He showed his toughness against Indiana on Jan. 15, putting up seven points and five rebounds in 17 minutes despite missing shoot around with tooth pain that required a root canal upon returning to Lincoln.
- Borchardt has grabbed seven or more rebounds five times this season after grabbing a total of 45 rebounds in his collegiate career entering this season.
BENCH LOOKS TO CREATE A SPARK
With the loss of Isaac Copeland Jr., the Husker bench will be counted on to make a significant impact. NU's bench features sophomores Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Nana Akenten and freshmen Amir Harris and Brady Heiman.
- Thorbjarnarson has played in 16 games, averaging 1.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He has reached double figures in minutes in four of the last eight games, a stretch where he averaged 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Against No. 24 Wisconsin, he had 10 rebounds in 17 minutes. He added six boards and three assists in 17 minutes against Illinois.
- Akenten has started twice and is averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is fifth on the team with 23 3-pointers and has a pair of double-figure efforts. He had a career-high 18 points off the bench against Mississippi Valley State, including five 3-pointers, in just 13 minutes in the season opener. He also had 11 points in the win over Missouri State and nine points in a start against Cal State Fullerton.
- Heiman has played in 24 games, averaging 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game in just under nine minutes per contest. He had 10 points against Southeastern Louisiana and nine points at Minnesota. He grabbed 13 rebounds in NU's opener against MVSU.
- Harris has played in 20 games, averaging 1.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He missed nearly a month of action with mono and has played in 11 of the Huskers' last 12 games since returning to action. Harris has played extensively in the past two weeks, averaging 14 minutes per game over the last four contests. He played a career-high 23 minutes at Penn State on Feb. 19 and had six points and two rebounds in 12 minutes against Purdue on Saturday.
COPELAND'S STRONG SENIOR CAMPAIGN DERAILED BY INJURY
Senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. was putting together a strong senior year before suffering a torn left ACL on Jan. 26 against Ohio State. Copeland had surgery on his knee on Friday, Feb. 1. After earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior, Copeland raised many of his numbers in 2018-19, averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest.
- Including his two-plus seasons at Georgetown, Copeland finished his collegiate career with over 1,300 points, 600 rebounds and nearly 100 blocked shots.
- Copeland reached double figures 16 times this season, including a trio of 20-point efforts (vs. Missouri State, vs. Texas Tech and at Iowa). He had a season-high 24-point effort at No. 25 Iowa on Jan. 6
- He had 11 career 20-point games (7 at Nebraska, 4 at Georgetown), including a pair of 30-point games. Copeland had 30 points against North Dakota in 2017 and a career-high 32-point night against Marquette while at Georgetown.
- Copeland earned his undergraduate degree in sociology last May and is currently working on his Master's Degree.
PROTECTING THE VAULT
The Huskers have been strong at protecting its home court at Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in the fall of 2013. NU has posted a 70-29 (.707) all-time record in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
- Over the last two seasons, the Huskers are 27-6 (.818) with five of the losses coming to ranked teams.
- NU tied a school record with 20 straight home wins from Dec. 20, 2017 to Jan. 10, 2019. It tied the school record which was originally set during the 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons.
- Nebraska went a perfect 9-0 at home in Big Ten play in 2017-18, the first time NU went unbeaten in conference play at home since the 1965-66 season.
