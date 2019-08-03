Huskers Host Iowa on Senior Day Sunday Afternoon

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 - With a team-high 61 3-pointers this year, Glynn Watson Jr. is five 3-pointers away from 10th on NU's single-season list (Brian Conklin, 2003-04).

16.2 - Points per game for Glynn Watson Jr. over the last six games dating back to Feb. 13. He has posted three of his four highest scoring games of the season in that stretch.

23 - Number of 20-point games for Husker players in 2018-19. James Palmer Jr. has 14 while Isaac Copeland Jr. (three), Isaiah Roby (three) and Glynn Watson Jr. (three) also enjoyed 20-point games this season.

44 - Points that James Palmer Jr. needs to be the sixth Husker to score at least 600 points in a season and the first since Tyronn Lue in 1997-98. Palmer currently sits ninth on NU's single-season scoring list and needs just 13 points to climb to seventh.

227 - Number of free throws James Palmer Jr. has shot this year, a total which is 11th nationally as of March 6. He will break NU's single-season free throw record with his first attempt as he is tied with Kimani Ffriend (1999-2000), and is five made free throws away from tying Jack Moore's record of 184 set in 1979-80.

SCOUTING IOWA

Iowa is 21-9 on the year following a 65-45 loss at No. 21 Wisconsin Thursday evening. Under Coach Fran McCaffery, who returns from a two-game suspension on Sunday, the Hawkeyes are in sixth place in the Big Ten with a 10-9 mark and will be either the sixth or seventh seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament depending on this weekend's games. Iowa has dropped four of their last five games following a 20-5 start. The Hawkeyes provided its share of dramatic moments, including buzzer beaters against Northwestern, when they rallied from a 19-point deficit, and at Rutgers. Iowa went 11-0 in non-conference games, including a win over Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes' strength is an offensive attack that is shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range to rank second in the Big Ten in scoring at 78.6 points per game. Iowa is among the nation's best at getting to the foul line, as they make an average of nearly 19 free throws per game while leading the conference in free throw percentage (.747).

The Hawkeyes are one of the most experienced teams in college basketball, as they returned all five starters. Junior forward Tyler Cook has been the Hawkeyes primary threat, as he paces the squad in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounding (8.0 rpg) while forward Luka Garza is at 12.6 ppg and 4.5 rpg. In the backcourt, two-year starters Jordan Bohannon (11.5 ppg, 69 3-pointers) and Isaiah Moss (9.1 ppg) are joined by freshman Joe Wieskamp, who averages 10.9 ppg.

SERIES HISTORY

The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 20-11 in a series that dates back to 1907. It is NU’s third-oldest series against a Big Ten foe, as only NU’s series with Minnesota and Wisconsin have been around longer. The teams had not met since 1976 before NU joined the Big Ten in 2011-12. Nebraska is 4-8 against the Hawkeyes since joining the Big Ten and the teams have split the last four meetings with the home team coming out victorious. NU is 9-5 in Lincoln against the Hawkeyes, including 2-1 in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

LAST MEETING VS. IOWA

Isaac Copeland Jr. scored a season-high 24 points, but it was not enough as No. 24 Nebraska lost a battle of top-25 teams, falling to No. 25 Iowa, 93-84, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 6.

The 3-point line was a major factor, as Iowa made six more threes than the Huskers. Nebraska hit two of its first four 3-pointers but missed 17 of its final 19 attempts, connecting on just 4-of-23 from beyond the arc on the game. While the Huskers struggled to find their range, Iowa was 10-of-22 from the 3-point line, in addition to going 29-of-32 at the free-throw line. Nebraska made three more field goals and had five fewer turnovers than Iowa, but Iowa out-rebounded Nebraska by nine.

Copeland scored his 24 points in only 30 minutes, and he added six rebounds. James Palmer Jr. added 20 points and four assists, while Isaiah Roby hit 8-of-10 shots from the floor to finish with 17 points and nine rebounds. Thomas Allen rounded out the quartet of Huskers in double figures with 10 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

LAST TIME OUT

James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. combined for 55 points Tuesday night in East Lansing, but No. 9 Michigan State used a hot-shooting first half to hold off the Huskers, 91-76, at the Breslin Center.

Palmer tied his season high with 30 points – his second 30-point effort of the year and third of his career – while Watson tied his season high with 25 points. But the effort of Nebraska’s seniors was matched by a pair of Michigan State seniors, as Kenny Goins scored a career-high 24 points for the Spartans and Matt McQuaid added a career-high 22 points.

Michigan State, which had four players in double figures, shot 53 percent from the field and the Spartans were 12-of-24 from the 3-point line. Nebraska knocked down 10 3-pointers, but the Huskers shot only 37 percent overall and were just 14-of-24 from the free-throw line. Palmer and Watson combined for nine of Nebraska’s 10 threes, while Isaiah Roby had an impressive stat line with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Nebraska outscored Michigan State 47-44 in the second half, but the Huskers could not overcome an 18-point halftime deficit. Nebraska led five minutes into the game before Michigan State used a 16-2 run to seize control and the Spartans never trailed again, although the Huskers cut a 20-point deficit to as few as seven midway through the second half.

WORTH NOTING

Isaiah Roby will honor senior Isaac Copeland Jr., as he will be No. 14 for Sunday's game against the Hawkeyes. Copeland suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 26 against Ohio State.

Nebraska's defense has been significantly better at home than on the road in conference play. In its nine home games, the Huskers are allowing 16.3 fewer points while holding opponents to just 40 percent shooting, including 31 percent from 3-point range. Purdue is the only Big Ten team to score more than 70 points against NU in PBA this season.

Category Opponent PPG Opp. FG Pct. Opp. 3pt Pct. Record B1G Home 63.6 .400 .314 4-5 B1G Road 79.9 .490 .434 1-9

Nebraska is 52nd in the NET rankings released on March 8. NU has played 22 of its 29 Division I games against teams in Quadrants 1-2. In all, 18 of Nebraska's 20 Big Ten games were against teams in the top two quadrants, as Iowa is currently in Quad 2 and 45th in the NET as of March 8.

According to Kenpom, Nebraska's strength of schedule is fourth nationally as of March 8, as 11 of the 20 toughest schedules are by Big Ten teams. Since joining the Big Ten in 2010-11, this year could mark the fifth time in eight years that Nebraska has had a top-20 schedule according to the Kenpom rankings (2011-12; 2012-13; 2013-14; 2016-17; 2018-19).

11 of Nebraska's 15 losses have been to teams who have been ranked in the top-15 at some point in the season (Texas Tech, Maryland-2x, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue-2x and Michigan). In all, Nebraska has faced nine ranked teams this season, one off the school record for a season.

With Sunday's game already sold out, Nebraska will break its single-season attendance average in 2018-19. NU currently ranks 10th nationally in attendance at 15,639 per game as of March 6. The school record for average attendance is 15,569 set during the 2014-15 season.

The Big Ten currently has 10 of the top 25 average attendances in the country as of March 8.

James Palmer Jr. has posted 14 20-point games this season, a total that is the most by a Husker since Tyronn Lue had 16 20-point games in 1997-98. The school record for 20-point games in a season is 21 by Dave Hoppen in 1984-85. Palmer has a total of 22 games in his career with at least 30 points.

Palmer's 30-point performance at Michigan State was the third 30-point game of his career at Nebraska. Only eight players have had more 30-point games in a career than Palmer. His 30-point outburst vs. MSU was the most by a Spartan opponent since Brad Davison of Wisconsin had 30 in February of 2018.

Palmer could also break a pair of single-season school records on Sunday, as he shares the school record with Kimani Ffriend for most free throw attempts (227) while he ranks second in free throws with 179. Jack Moore holds NU's single-season mark with 184 free throws in 1979-80.

Glynn Watson Jr. is one of only six players in school history with at least 1,400 points and 300 assists, joining Eric Piatkowski, Jaron Boone, Erick Strickland, Tyronn Lue and Cookie Belcher.

Glynn Watson Jr. is one of six players currently on NU's top-10 list in both assists and steals, joining Brian Carr (1984-87), Cookie Belcher (1997-2001), Tyronn Lue (1996-98), Erick Strickland (1993-96) and Clifford Scales (1998-91). Watson is currently in eighth place on NU's assist list (358) and fifth on NU's steals list (171).

Isaiah Roby is currently the only Big Ten player who ranks in the top 10 in both steals (1.3, eighth) and blocked shots (1.7, fifth). If he continues at that pace, he will be just the fifth Big Ten player in the last 25 years to average at least 1.3 steals and blocks per game.

On Tuesday at Michigan State, Roby became just the second Husker to record 50 blocked shots and 50 assists in consecutive seasons, joining Venson Hamilton (1997-98, 1998-99). In all, only four Huskers - Roby, Hamilton, Aleks Maric and Rich King - have had 50 blocks and 50 assists in a season.

Former walk-on Tanner Borchardt has stepped into a crucial role for the Huskers following Isaac Copeland's injury. Borchardt is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game over the Huskers' last 11 contests and is averaging 27.2 minutes per game. Prior to Copeland's injury, Borchardt averaged just 2.9 rebounds per game in 12.3 minutes per contest and had never played more than 20 minutes in a game in his college career.

With Thomas Allen's ankle injury, freshman Amir Harris made his first career start at Michigan State. Harris became the first freshman to start a game in 61 games dating back to March 2, 2017.

Balance has been key for the Husker attack this season. When NU has at least three double-figure scorers, the Huskers are 13-10, but just 2-6 when less than three NU players are in double figures.

HUSKERS LIMIT TURNOVERS

Nebraska has done an exceptional job of limiting turnovers this season. The Huskers are on pace to shatter the school record for fewest turnovers per game. Nebraska is currently seventh nationally in that category with an average of 9.7 per game.